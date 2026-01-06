Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Capitol rioters retrace their steps five years after Jan 6 attack

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to demonstrators ahead of a Jan. 6 memorial march marking five years since the attack in Washington, DC
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to demonstrators ahead of a Jan. 6 memorial march marking five years since the attack in Washington, DC (Getty Images)
  • A handful of Jan. 6 defendants joined Proud Boys protesters in retracing rioters’ steps on their march to the Capitol five years on from the stunning attack in DC.
  • Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the militant group Proud Boys, organized a midday march from the White House to the Capitol and said it was intended to honor Ashli Babbitt and others who died during or after the Jan. 6 siege.
  • More than 100 people gathered for the march, including Babbitt’s mother, The Associated Press reported.
  • Tarrio was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack. His charges were among more than 1,500 dropped when Trump issued a sweeping pardon upon his return to the White House last year.
  • At Tuesday’s march, Tarrio called for those who held rioters accountable to be “fired and prosecuted” and was confronted on the way to the Capitol by counter-protesters singing the National Anthem.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in