Puberty blocker trial for children paused over long-term safety fears
- A clinical trial for puberty blockers for children has been paused following concerns raised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
- The MHRA warned that the trial should have a minimum age limit of 14, citing an "unquantified risk" of "long-term biological harms" for younger participants.
- Recruitment for the trial, sponsored by King's College London, will not commence until the MHRA's concerns are resolved through discussions next week.
- The pause comes amidst legal action and strong opposition from public figures, including author JK Rowling, who labelled the trial "an unethical experiment on children".
- The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed the trial will only proceed if expert scientific and clinical evidence concludes it is both safe and necessary for children and young people.
