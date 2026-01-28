Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Toddlers could be sent to pubs without hospitality support, MPs warn

Rachel Reeves says interest rates cut is 'welcome news'
  • The government announced a 15 per cent reduction in business rates for pubs and music venues across England, starting in 2026/27 and then "frozen in real terms" for the following two years.
  • Labour MP Stella Creasy criticised the exclusion of vital community spaces like cafes, soft plays, and community centres from the hospitality relief package.
  • Creasy warned that the omission of these venues could lead to widespread closures, potentially leaving parents of young children with only pubs as social options.
  • Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson defended the targeted approach, saying pubs are “valued differently”, but committed to further engagement on the issue.
  • Other Labour MPs, including Jim McMahon and Rachael Maskell, urged the government to broaden the support to the entire hospitality sector, citing widespread pressures.
