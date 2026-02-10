What is a pulmonary embolism and what are the symptoms to look out for?
- A pulmonary embolism is a serious condition in which a blood clot blocks an artery in the lung, often originating from a deep leg vein, according to the Mayo Clinic.
- Symptoms of a pulmonary embolism can include sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting, and it can be life-threatening if not treated promptly.
- Other symptoms can include rapid or irregular heartbeat, swelling of the legs and clammy or discolored skin, called cyanosis.
- Actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, died at the age of 71 last month. Her official cause of death has been confirmed as a pulmonary embolism.
- Rectal cancer was listed as the underlying cause contributing to her death.
