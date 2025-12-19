Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin sends warning to EU leaders after accusing them of ‘robbery’

Putin labels EU ‘burglars’ in rambling press conference after frozen assets plan dropped
  • Vladimir Putin warned EU leaders of "grave consequences" should Russia's frozen assets be seized.
  • The warning followed an agreement by EU leaders to provide Ukraine with a €90bn (£79bn) loan.
  • This loan was decided upon as an alternative to using €200bn (£185bn) of frozen Russian funds.
  • Speaking at his annual televised news conference, Putin labelled any potential use of the assets as "daylight robbery".
  • He asserted that such a move would "subvert all confidence" in Europe's international reputation.
