‘Rift’ opens up at Kremlin between Putin and senior minister

Putin unveils Russia's new nuclear powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk
  • Speculation has arisen regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's standing with President Vladimir Putin, following his conspicuous absence from key Kremlin meetings and the appointment of an alternative representative for the G20 summit.
  • The rumours intensified after a proposed summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was reportedly put on hold last month, with suggestions that Lavrov's actions contributed to its cancellation.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov firmly dismissed these reports, stating there was "nothing true" in them and confirming Lavrov continues to work as foreign minister.
  • Donald Trump cancelled the proposed summit, initially announced after a phone call with Putin, stating it "just didn't feel right" and would be "a waste of time".
  • Reports suggest the US called off the summit after Lavrov's ministry indicated Moscow was unwilling to compromise on its demands regarding Ukraine, despite Putin's view that rapprochement with Washington is in Russia's national interest.
