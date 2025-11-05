Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts issue warning after Putin orders potential nuclear weapons test

Putin orders nuclear weapons test preparations after Trump threat in new escalation
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to draft proposals for a potential nuclear weapons test, a step not taken by Moscow since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
  • Defence Minister Andrei Belousov informed Putin that recent US remarks and actions made it "advisable to prepare for full-scale nuclear tests" at the Novaya Zemlya Arctic site.
  • Putin instructed various ministries and agencies to gather additional information, analyse it, and make agreed proposals on preparing for nuclear weapons tests.
  • Security analysts warn that a resumption of nuclear testing would be highly destabilising at a time of acute geopolitical tension, potentially leading to an "action-reaction cycle" among nuclear powers.
  • This development follows a statement from Donald Trump last week about instructing the "Department of War" to begin testing nuclear weapons on an equal basis, though the type of testing was not clarified.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in