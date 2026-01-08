Trump on collision course with Putin after oil tanker seized
- US forces, supported by British armed forces, seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.
- The Marinera is identified as part of a 'shadow fleet' involved in a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion, according to the UK Defence Secretary.
- Russia's transport ministry suggested the seizure breached international maritime law, potentially escalating tensions between the US and Russia.
- This incident follows the US seizure of another Venezuelan-linked tanker, the Sophia, and occurs amid broader global instability and diplomatic disputes.
- A Kremlin adviser warned that the seizure would be considered an attack on Russia, while Donald Trump commented on social media about NATO support.