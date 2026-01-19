Trump invites Putin to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, Kremlin says
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly been invited to join a "Board of Peace" initiated by Donald Trump, with Moscow currently reviewing the proposal.
- Sir Tony Blair announced his inclusion on the board, which also features figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner.
- Other world leaders, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, have also reportedly received invitations to join the board.
- Sir Tony's potential involvement is seen as controversial due to his divisive role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
- His previous role as a representative for the Quartet, working towards peace between Israel and the Palestinians, ended after criticism regarding his perceived closeness to Israel.