Putin praises ‘listener’ Trump but warns support for Ukraine will ‘damage relations’
- Vladimir Putin has warned the US that supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles would damage relations between Washington and Moscow.
- The Russian president said that the deployment of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would mark a “qualitatively new stage of escalation”.
- Putin also praised Donald Trump as a “comfortable conversationalist” who “listens, hears, and responds” following their Alaska summit in August.
- He acknowledged that while such a move from the US would hurt improving ties, Russia would be able to shoot down the missiles.
- Watch the video in full above.