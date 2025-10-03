Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin praises ‘listener’ Trump but warns support for Ukraine will ‘damage relations’

Putin warns supplies of US long-range missiles to Ukraine will badly hurt ties
  • Vladimir Putin has warned the US that supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles would damage relations between Washington and Moscow.
  • The Russian president said that the deployment of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would mark a “qualitatively new stage of escalation”.
  • Putin also praised Donald Trump as a “comfortable conversationalist” who “listens, hears, and responds” following their Alaska summit in August.
  • He acknowledged that while such a move from the US would hurt improving ties, Russia would be able to shoot down the missiles.
  • Watch the video in full above.
