Exiled Russian oligarch thinks Putin may have signalled he’s ready for Ukraine deal
- Former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky believes Vladimir Putin has signalled to Donald Trump a willingness to strike a deal on Ukraine.
- Khodorkovsky suggests this settlement would likely involve Moscow gaining full control of the Donbas region, including areas it does not currently occupy.
- He warned that the Kremlin might use such a deal to further destabilise the rest of Ukraine.
- These comments were made by Khodorkovsky during an appearance on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on 19 October.
