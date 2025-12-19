Putin warns EU leaders of ‘grave consequences’ if frozen assets given to Ukraine
- President Vladimir Putin criticised attempts to use frozen Russian assets, labelling it "daylight robbery" and warning of severe repercussions.
- The European Union agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90bn interest-free loan after 15 hours of negotiations in Brussels.
- The loan will be financed through joint borrowing by 24 of the 27 EU member states, with Czechia, Hungary, and Slovakia opting out.
- A proposal to directly fund the loan using the £185bn worth of frozen Russian assets was abandoned due to objections, particularly from Belgium and Hungary.
- The agreed loan is intended to meet Ukraine's military and economic needs for the next two years.