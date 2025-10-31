Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Queen ‘concerned’ Andrew row would impact on her work with abuse survivors

Prince Andrew decision will have been stressful for King, says Charles's friend
  • King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his Prince and Duke of York titles, effectively ending his public life.
  • Reports suggest the decision was influenced by Queen Camilla's concerns that Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein was hindering her work with sex abuse victims.
  • Buckingham Palace stated that Their Majesties' thoughts are with victims and survivors of abuse, with the King's decision driven by Andrew's "serious lapses of judgment".
  • Andrew will vacate his Royal Lodge home and move to a privately funded property on the Sandringham estate, with Charles providing financial support.
  • A YouGov poll indicated 79% public support for the King's action, though 58% felt the royal family had been too slow in addressing the controversy.

