Queen recalls having to fight off attacker on train as a teen

Camilla speaks for the first time about being sexually assaulted on a train
  • Queen Camilla has spoken for the first time about being indecently assaulted on a train as a teenager, an experience she described as leaving her "furious" and "angry".
  • The attack occurred on a train to Paddington Station when she was 16 or 17, during which she fought back by hitting the man with her shoe heel before reporting him, leading to his arrest.
  • She shared her personal story during a BBC Radio 4 Today programme discussion on domestic violence and sexual abuse, which was guest-edited by Baroness Theresa May.
  • Her decision to speak out was prompted by hearing the tragic account of John Hunt, whose wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack by a daughter’s ex-boyfriend.
  • Camilla emphasised the importance of educating young boys early to teach them respect for women, aiming to prevent them from becoming perpetrators of abuse.
