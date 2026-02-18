Far-right militant beaten to death at protest as police make 11 arrests
- French police have arrested 11 people in connection with the death of Quentin Deranque, a 23-year-old far-right militant who died from brain injuries after being beaten in Lyon.
- Déranque was attacked during clashes between far-left and far-right supporters on the fringes of a student meeting where far-left lawmaker Rima Hassan was a keynote speaker.
- An autopsy confirmed Deranque suffered a fractured skull and fatal brain injuries, prompting Lyon's prosecutor to launch a homicide investigation.
- Among those arrested is a parliamentary aide to Raphaël Arnault, a lawmaker from the far-left France Unbowed party, whose leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon denies any party blame for the incident.
- The death has intensified political divisions in France, with opponents blaming France Unbowed for fomenting violence ahead of upcoming municipal elections and the 2027 presidential race.
