Matthew Lillard responds to harsh criticism from Quentin Tarantino
- Actor Matthew Lillard expressed his hurt feelings after director Quentin Tarantino publicly criticized his acting on a podcast.
- Tarantino, known for films like Kill Bill, made disparaging remarks about Lillard, Paul Dano, and Owen Wilson during an interview on the Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.
- Tarantino specifically called Paul Dano “weak sauce” and “the weakest f***ing actor” while discussing Dano's performance in There Will Be Blood.
- Lillard, known for Scream and Scooby-Doo, told fans at GalaxyCon that such criticism “f***ing sucks” and wouldn't be directed at top-tier actors like Tom Cruise.
- Filmmaker Matt Reeves, who directed Dano in The Batman, defended Dano on X, stating he is an “incredible actor, and an incredible person.”