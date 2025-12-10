Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hiker rescued from quicksand felt like he ‘stepped into concrete’

  • A hiker, Austin Dirks, was rescued after becoming trapped in quicksand in Arches National Park, Utah, this past Sunday.
  • Dirks, an experienced hiker, was exploring an area called Courthouse Wash when his leg broke through the ground, causing him to sink up to his knee.
  • He used a GPS satellite messenger to alert authorities, leading to Grand County Search and Rescue locating him via drone footage.
  • Rescuers used a ladder and traction board to extract Dirks, who was stuck for two hours in freezing temperatures.
  • Dirks was freed unscathed, with incident commander John Marshall expressing initial disbelief at the quicksand report.
