Brexit blamed for ‘brain drain’ of highly skilled workers leaving UK
- The UK economy faces a worsening outlook due to a significant decline in working-age immigration, exacerbated by Brexit, according to experts.
- Official figures reveal net migration to the UK plummeted by two-thirds to 204,000 in the year to June, marking the lowest level since 2021.
- A 'brain drain' is evident as 90% of the 252,000 British nationals who emigrated during the same period were of working age.
- Economists warn that sustained low net migration could force further downgrades to the UK's economic growth forecasts, with current government visa policies criticised as 'economic self-harm'.
- Recruitment executives and medical professionals highlight an exodus of skilled workers, particularly in STEM and healthcare, driven by restrictive immigration rules, lack of opportunities, and poor wages.