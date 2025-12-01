Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why business confidence is nearing a record low after the Budget

Darren Jones defends Rachel Reeves' Budget amid row over whether she misled public
  • Business confidence has fallen to a near record low following the recent Budget, according to a warning from the Institute of Directors (IoD).
  • An IoD survey indicated that industry leaders expect revenue to decline and companies to invest less, despite announcements such as an above-inflation rise in the minimum wage.
  • Anna Leach, IoD chief economist, described the deterioration in business expectations as 'worrying' and urged Rachel Reeves to do more to improve prospects for economic growth.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast UK growth at just 1.5 per cent this year and cut predictions for subsequent years, noting the Budget had no 'material effect' on growth but raised £26bn in taxes.
  • Sir Keir Starmer is expected to call for the government to go 'further and faster' on growth, proposing reforms to deregulate nuclear power plant construction and other major infrastructure schemes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in