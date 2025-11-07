Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rachel Reeves ‘set to raise taxes for landlords and pensioners’

Rachel Reeves signals possible tax rises in pre-budget speech
  • Rachel Reeves has reportedly informed the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of her intention to increase income tax in her upcoming Budget.
  • The Chancellor is considering a 2p rise in income tax coupled with a 2p cut in National Insurance, aiming to shift the tax burden onto landlords and pensioners.
  • This proposed 'two up, two down' package could generate an estimated £6 billion, though the Resolution Foundation suggests £20 billion in tax rises are needed by 2029-30 to meet fiscal rules.
  • Pensioners, particularly those with a £35,000 pension, and some self-employed individuals are expected to be the most affected by these changes.
  • Reeves has indicated a willingness to prioritise the 'national interest' over 'political expediency,' suggesting she may break a manifesto pledge not to raise income tax.
