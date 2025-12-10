Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reeves insists she wasn’t behind ’damaging’ Budget leaks

Rachel Reeves admits too many leaks were ‘very damaging’ for Budget
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves admitted that leaks preceding her Budget were "extremely damaging" but denied authorising them.
  • A leak inquiry is currently underway, led by the Treasury's permanent secretary, James Bowler, and will investigate ministers, officials, and advisers.
  • Reeves confirmed that she and Sir Keir Starmer jointly decided against raising income tax, opting instead to extend a freeze on tax thresholds.
  • She described a Financial Times story revealing the dropped income tax plans as "incredibly damaging" and an unauthorised leak.
  • Reeves expressed significant frustration over the volume of leaks and speculation, including early access to the OBR's spring statement, prompting a review of Treasury security processes.
