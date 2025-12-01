Why under pressure Rachel Reeves has been accused of ‘misleading’ statements
- Ministers have accused Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves of misleading the cabinet over economic forecasts to justify tax increases in the Budget.
- Ms Reeves faces allegations of exaggerating the government's fiscal challenges to implement tax rises, despite a reported £4bn surplus.
- She reportedly received a favourable economic forecast on 31 October but allegedly withheld its details from both the cabinet and the public.
- On 4 November, Ms Reeves reportedly indicated to ministers her willingness to break a Labour manifesto pledge on income tax.
- The chancellor denied the accusations of lying, stating "Of course I didn't" on Sky News, and affirmed her commitment to her role.