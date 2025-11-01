Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Settling-up charge’ being considered for wealthy leaving UK

Rachel Reeves is said to be considering an ‘exit tax’ for wealthy people leaving the UK
Rachel Reeves is said to be considering an ‘exit tax’ for wealthy people leaving the UK (PA Wire)
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering a 20 per cent "settling-up charge" on business assets for wealthy Britons emigrating from the UK.
  • The proposed "exit tax" aims to raise approximately £2bn and would bring Britain in line with most other G7 countries that already implement similar charges.
  • This measure would prevent individuals from avoiding Capital Gains Tax on UK assets by selling them after relocating to a low-tax jurisdiction.
  • Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick criticised the plan as "crazy" and "desperate," warning it could drive "wealth creators" out of the country.
  • Economists have advised Ms Reeves that substantial tax increases are necessary to address a multi-billion pound deficit ahead of the upcoming Budget.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in