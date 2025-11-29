Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rachel Reeves insists Budget boosts economy and protects public services

UK budget 2025: Key things you need to know
  • Rachel Reeves has defended her £26bn Budget tax increases as "fair and necessary," stating they are aimed at the wealthy to protect public services and boost the economy.
  • She faced accusations of misleading the public by insisting on "hard choices" due to a deficit, despite the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) informing her of a surplus.
  • Ms Reeves justified the 43 separate taxes and frozen income tax thresholds by asserting she was unwilling to cut public services, which she believes people voted against.
  • She argued that the economic burden of the Budget was placed on those with "big incomes and assets," not on working-age people over pensioners.
  • While Downing Street defended Ms Reeves, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for her sacking, and former Institute for Fiscal Studies head Paul Johnson suggested her pre-Budget statements were misleading.
