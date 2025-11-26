Kemi Badenoch launches fresh attack on Rachel Reeves
- Kemi Badenoch launched a personal attack on Rachel Reeves during her Budget response, accusing the Labour shadow chancellor of 'whining' about misogyny claims.
- Ms Badenoch stated that people are complaining about Ms Reeves's “utter incompetence” rather than her gender.
- The Conservative leader criticised Ms Reeves for “wallowing in self-pity” and suggested that 'real equality means being held to the same standards as everyone else'.
- Ms Reeves had previously spoken out against “misogynistic” criticism and 'mansplaining' she faced in the run-up to the Budget, as the UK's first female chancellor.
- Ms Reeves has faced intense scrutiny, including being given nicknames and criticism for crying during PMQs, which she attributed to a personal issue.