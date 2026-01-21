Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major UK retailers pile pressure on Rachel Reeves

August 2025- More than 200 pubs closed in six months amid tax hikes, figures show
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is facing pressure over increasing business costs, with major companies like Currys, JD Wetherspoon, and Morrisons highlighting the impact of tax hikes and policy measures.
  • JD Wetherspoon warned of lower profits due to a £45 million hit from surging costs, including energy, wages, and business rates, despite robust Christmas trading.
  • Currys criticised government policies, stating that cost increases and the upcoming Employment Rights Bill are negatively affecting hiring and economic growth, leading to inevitable offshoring of jobs.
  • Morrisons reported a £200 million surge in costs from 2024 budget measures, such as national insurance and minimum wage rises, and is cutting expenses by not replacing departing staff.
  • Industry bodies like the CBI and business leaders are urging the government to reduce the cost of doing business to stimulate investment and growth, while Rachel Reeves maintains an optimistic outlook for the economy.
