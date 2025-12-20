Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Reeves says tax rises are ‘less necessary’ after Budget

Awkward moment Reeves shown previous interview saying she wouldn't raise taxes in Budget
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves says further tax rises are "less necessary" following her November Budget, though she did not explicitly rule them out.
  • Her recent Budget increased taxes by £26bn, partly achieved by freezing income tax thresholds.
  • Reeves said these measures significantly increased the government's fiscal headroom, better preparing it for future economic shocks and reducing the need for additional tax changes.
  • She declined to make predictions regarding future budgets, emphasising it was too soon after the last one.
  • A key focus for Reeves is to boost home ownership by making mortgages more accessible and supporting proposals for more flexible mortgage products.
