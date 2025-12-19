French culture minister Rachida Dati has home raided by anti-corruption police
- French police have raided the home and offices of Culture Minister Rachida Dati as part of a corruption investigation.
- The probe by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office concerns allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and embezzlement during her tenure as a Member of the European Parliament.
- Ms Dati is accused of receiving nearly €300,000 from energy group GDF Suez between 2010 and 2011 without proper declaration.
- The raids occur as Ms Dati, a prominent figure in Emmanuel Macron’s government, is a leading candidate for the 2026 Paris mayoral election.
- Ms Dati has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and both a government spokesperson and President Macron have publicly supported her, emphasising her presumption of innocence.