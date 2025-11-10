Police launch appeal after racially aggravated assault at London station
- British Transport Police are appealing for information after a racially aggravated assault at Bond Street underground station.
- The incident took place on Saturday 11 October at approximately 7.30pm, involving a woman, her sister, and two young children.
- The victim was subjected to racial abuse and had her hair grabbed after her pushchair collided with a man and woman.
- The male suspect reportedly produced a bottle, claiming it was pepper spray, and aimed it in the direction of the family.
- Police have released images of a man and woman they wish to speak to, believing they may have information to assist the investigation.