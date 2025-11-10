Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police launch appeal after racially aggravated assault at London station

The incident took place on Saturday, October 11
The incident took place on Saturday, October 11 (Alamy/PA)
  • British Transport Police are appealing for information after a racially aggravated assault at Bond Street underground station.
  • The incident took place on Saturday 11 October at approximately 7.30pm, involving a woman, her sister, and two young children.
  • The victim was subjected to racial abuse and had her hair grabbed after her pushchair collided with a man and woman.
  • The male suspect reportedly produced a bottle, claiming it was pepper spray, and aimed it in the direction of the family.
  • Police have released images of a man and woman they wish to speak to, believing they may have information to assist the investigation.
