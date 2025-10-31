Ministry of Defence still uncertain when RAF jets can carry nuclear weapons
- The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reported that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) lacks clarity on the full cost and timeline for equipping new F-35A jets with nuclear weapons for NATO missions.
- Despite the UK's commitment to purchase 12 F-35A jets, the project is in its early stages for nuclear certification, with concerns that additional training and personnel could increase overall expenses.
- The F-35 programme's estimated cost is £57 billion over 56 years, already triple the initial projection, with the National Audit Office (NAO) suggesting a total cost of £71 billion including personnel, infrastructure and fuel.
- Both the PAC and NAO criticised the MoD for a pattern of “short-term decision-making” and “disappointing” return on investment, citing delays in infrastructure and miscalculations in staffing that have escalated costs and hampered capabilities.
- PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown condemned the MoD's “unrealistic” cost appraisal and slow learning from past errors, urging an end to short-termism and complacency in the F-35 programme's management.