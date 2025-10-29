Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Russian mobsters’ came ‘chillingly close’ to killing journalist in her own home

Masih Alinejad blows a kiss to supporters outside the federal courthouse
Masih Alinejad blows a kiss to supporters outside the federal courthouse (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Prosecutors are seeking 55-year prison sentences for Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov for their involvement in a plot to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad at her Brooklyn home.
  • The plot, orchestrated by Iranian intelligence officials, aimed to silence Alinejad's criticism of the Islamic Republic, particularly her campaigns against mandatory head coverings for women.
  • Amirov and Omarov, described as Russian mob crime bosses, were offered $500,000 to carry out the assassination, which prosecutors stated came 'chillingly near success'.
  • The assassination attempt was thwarted by American law enforcement, who detected and disrupted the plot before Alinejad, who was out of town, could be harmed.
  • Alinejad, an author and activist, testified at the March trial and plans to be in court for the sentencing to deliver an impact statement.

