‘Russian mobsters’ came ‘chillingly close’ to killing journalist in her own home
- Prosecutors are seeking 55-year prison sentences for Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov for their involvement in a plot to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad at her Brooklyn home.
- The plot, orchestrated by Iranian intelligence officials, aimed to silence Alinejad's criticism of the Islamic Republic, particularly her campaigns against mandatory head coverings for women.
- Amirov and Omarov, described as Russian mob crime bosses, were offered $500,000 to carry out the assassination, which prosecutors stated came 'chillingly near success'.
- The assassination attempt was thwarted by American law enforcement, who detected and disrupted the plot before Alinejad, who was out of town, could be harmed.
- Alinejad, an author and activist, testified at the March trial and plans to be in court for the sentencing to deliver an impact statement.