Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Premier League star and family safe after home targeted by intruders

The incident occurred around 6.30pm last Saturday
The incident occurred around 6.30pm last Saturday (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
  • Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling's home in Berkshire was targeted by intruders on Saturday evening.
  • The incident occurred around 6:30 PM while Sterling, 30, and his children were present at the property.
  • The intruders were disturbed and fled the scene before they could steal any items.
  • Sterling's representative confirmed the break-in, stating that he and his loved ones are safe.
  • This marks the third time Sterling's homes have been targeted, following incidents in Surrey in 2022 and Cheshire in 2018.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in