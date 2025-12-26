Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Atlanta pastor named Democratic frontrunner for presidential bid in 2028

  • A CNN panel discussed potential Democratic frontrunners for the 2028 presidential election, with Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia named as a new possible candidate.
  • Warnock was elected Georgia’s first Black senator in 2021 and has been a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church for about two decades.
  • He was highlighted for his political talent and a recent speech on spirituality and affordability at the Center for American Progress.
  • Bloomberg opinion columnist Nia Malika Henderson described Warnock as “an incredibly talented politician.”
  • Prediction market company Kalshi indicated that California Governor Gavin Newsom's odds for the nomination rose to 36 per cent, well ahead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (9 per cent) and Kamala Harris (7 per cent).
