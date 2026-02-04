Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rapper asks for prayers after son is reported missing in Georgia

Police have said the 27-year-old artist, who makes music under the name DJ Young Slade, may be ‘disoriented and in need of assistance’
Police have said the 27-year-old artist, who makes music under the name DJ Young Slade, may be ‘disoriented and in need of assistance’ (Getty)
  • Rapper Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, who performs as DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia.
  • Smith was last seen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time in Milton, a suburb north of Atlanta, after reportedly running out of his house without a phone.
  • The Milton Police Department stated that Smith 'may be disoriented and in need of assistance', prompting concerns from his family and friends.
  • As of Wednesday, police confirmed that Smith remains missing, with no new updates on his whereabouts.
  • Lil Jon and Smith's manager have appealed for privacy and prayers for his safe return, asking anyone with information to contact the police.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in