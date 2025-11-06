Rare dinosaur fossils seized from businessman suspected of money laundering
- Rare dinosaur fossils, London apartments and Chinese artworks worth over £12m have been seized from Singapore-based businessman Su Binghai.
- The National Crime Agency (NCA) recovered the assets, including two allosaurus and one stegosaurus skeleton, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
- The seizure is part of a civil recovery investigation, with Mr Su accused of involvement in Singapore's largest money laundering case of 2023.
- The dinosaur skeletons, estimated to be 150 million years old, were purchased last year at Christie's Jurassic Icons auction for £12.4m.
- As part of a settlement, Mr Su will forfeit the assets but will receive 25 per cent of the proceeds from their eventual sale.