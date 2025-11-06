Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rare dinosaur fossils seized from businessman suspected of money laundering

The two Allosaurus skeletons, seen here in a screenshot from a Christie's promotional video
  • Rare dinosaur fossils, London apartments and Chinese artworks worth over £12m have been seized from Singapore-based businessman Su Binghai.
  • The National Crime Agency (NCA) recovered the assets, including two allosaurus and one stegosaurus skeleton, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
  • The seizure is part of a civil recovery investigation, with Mr Su accused of involvement in Singapore's largest money laundering case of 2023.
  • The dinosaur skeletons, estimated to be 150 million years old, were purchased last year at Christie's Jurassic Icons auction for £12.4m.
  • As part of a settlement, Mr Su will forfeit the assets but will receive 25 per cent of the proceeds from their eventual sale.
