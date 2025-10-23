Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Motor insurance claims surge due to rat-related damage

Having a problem with household pests, rodents?
  • Rodents are causing significant damage to vehicles across the UK, leading to a rise in insurance claims.
  • Insurer Aviva reported a 28 per cent annual increase in motor claims for rodent damage in 2024, with the average claim costing £2,494.
  • Damage includes chewed wiring, gnawed seatbelts, nests in engine compartments and fuel leaks, with one severe case exceeding £24,000.
  • The problem is more prevalent in colder months as rats and mice seek warmth and shelter in cars, often entering through small gaps.
  • Aviva advises drivers to remove food, avoid parking near bins, use secure parking like garages and regularly inspect engine bays to prevent infestations.
In full

