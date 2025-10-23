Motor insurance claims surge due to rat-related damage
- Rodents are causing significant damage to vehicles across the UK, leading to a rise in insurance claims.
- Insurer Aviva reported a 28 per cent annual increase in motor claims for rodent damage in 2024, with the average claim costing £2,494.
- Damage includes chewed wiring, gnawed seatbelts, nests in engine compartments and fuel leaks, with one severe case exceeding £24,000.
- The problem is more prevalent in colder months as rats and mice seek warmth and shelter in cars, often entering through small gaps.
- Aviva advises drivers to remove food, avoid parking near bins, use secure parking like garages and regularly inspect engine bays to prevent infestations.