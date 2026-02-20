Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sex worker jailed for life after intentionally overdosing and killing four men

Rebecca Auborn has been sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences
Rebecca Auborn has been sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences
  • Ohio sex worker Rebecca Auborn has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for intentionally overdosing and killing four men.
  • Auborn, 35, received the sentence with the possibility of parole after 60 years, following a hearing where victims' families spoke.
  • Between December 2022 and June 2023, Auborn met men for sex in Columbus, then used fentanyl to overdose them in order to steal their belongings.
  • She pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, having been indicted in September 2023.
  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost described her actions as "serial murder," stating the sentence reflects her "disregard for life."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in