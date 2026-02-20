Sex worker jailed for life after intentionally overdosing and killing four men
- Ohio sex worker Rebecca Auborn has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for intentionally overdosing and killing four men.
- Auborn, 35, received the sentence with the possibility of parole after 60 years, following a hearing where victims' families spoke.
- Between December 2022 and June 2023, Auborn met men for sex in Columbus, then used fentanyl to overdose them in order to steal their belongings.
- She pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, having been indicted in September 2023.
- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost described her actions as "serial murder," stating the sentence reflects her "disregard for life."
