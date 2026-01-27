Major burger chain abruptly begins closing restaurants across US
- Red Robin has commenced abruptly closing restaurants across the United States, with recent shutdowns reported in Illinois, California and New Jersey.
- These closures are part of a wider strategy, known as “Operation North Star,” which aims to shut 70 locations as a critical cost-cutting initiative.
- The company recorded net losses of $18.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, although this represented a substantial improvement from the previous year's figures.
- CEO Dave Pace credits the brand's financial turnaround to the Big YUMMM promotional deal and enhanced operational efficiency.
- The Big YUMMM promotion, featuring meals from $9.99, has been relaunched to make in-store dining prices competitive with more affordable drive-thru options.