Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major burger chain abruptly begins closing restaurants across US

The Red Hot Rise and Unfortunate Fall of Red Robin
  • Red Robin has commenced abruptly closing restaurants across the United States, with recent shutdowns reported in Illinois, California and New Jersey.
  • These closures are part of a wider strategy, known as “Operation North Star,” which aims to shut 70 locations as a critical cost-cutting initiative.
  • The company recorded net losses of $18.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, although this represented a substantial improvement from the previous year's figures.
  • CEO Dave Pace credits the brand's financial turnaround to the Big YUMMM promotional deal and enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The Big YUMMM promotion, featuring meals from $9.99, has been relaunched to make in-store dining prices competitive with more affordable drive-thru options.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in