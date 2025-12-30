New law requiring ‘red-striped’ IDs and tougher alcohol rules goes into effect Jan 1
- Utah is introducing stricter alcohol laws, including a new requirement for all customers, regardless of age, to show identification before being served alcohol in bars and restaurants.
- Individuals convicted of “extreme driving under the influence” will have their driver's licenses replaced with a version featuring a prominent red stripe and the label “No Alcohol Sale.”
- This “extreme driving under the influence” is defined as having a blood alcohol content of at least 0.16 percent or other specified factors.
- Judges will have the discretion to impose this alcohol restriction for lesser offenses, and individuals who want to avoid booze can also voluntarily obtain a red-striped ID.
- The legislation, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Steve Eliason, aims to make it more difficult for alcohol-restricted individuals to purchase alcohol.