Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Storm Goretti ‘weather bomb’ to hit UK as rare red warning comes into force – all you need to know

Storm Goretti: 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hit UK as amber weather warnings issued
  • The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in south-west England, specifically parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, due to Storm Goretti.
  • Expected from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday, the warning forecasts "violent gusts" of up to 100mph, leading to potential damage to buildings, power cuts, and significant travel disruption.
  • The Cabinet Office is sending emergency alerts to approximately half a million mobile phones in the affected areas, providing safety guidance for the severe weather.
  • Beyond the red warning, Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard event" bringing an amber warning for heavy snow of up to 30cm in parts of Wales and the Midlands, alongside yellow warnings for wind, rain, and ice across other regions.
  • Described as a "weather bomb" due to a rapid pressure drop, the storm's exceptional wind speeds are anticipated to be stronger than recent events like Ciaran and Eunice, posing a risk to life and infrastructure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in