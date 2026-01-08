Storm Goretti ‘weather bomb’ to hit UK as rare red warning comes into force – all you need to know
- The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for "dangerous, stormy" winds in south-west England, specifically parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, due to Storm Goretti.
- Expected from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday, the warning forecasts "violent gusts" of up to 100mph, leading to potential damage to buildings, power cuts, and significant travel disruption.
- The Cabinet Office is sending emergency alerts to approximately half a million mobile phones in the affected areas, providing safety guidance for the severe weather.
- Beyond the red warning, Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard event" bringing an amber warning for heavy snow of up to 30cm in parts of Wales and the Midlands, alongside yellow warnings for wind, rain, and ice across other regions.
- Described as a "weather bomb" due to a rapid pressure drop, the storm's exceptional wind speeds are anticipated to be stronger than recent events like Ciaran and Eunice, posing a risk to life and infrastructure.