Reddit co-founder says website wouldn’t exist if ICE had been around when he was younger
- Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian stated that the current Trump administration's immigration agenda would have prevented companies like his from being created, referencing his mother's past status as an undocumented immigrant.
- Ohanian, whose mother overstayed an au pair visa, advocated for secure borders alongside a path to citizenship for migrants, arguing that contributors to the nation should not be rounded up.
- His remarks drew criticism from conservative figures online, including Blake Masters, who suggested that enforcing immigration law would be beneficial if it meant Reddit did not exist.
- Critics also highlighted past controversial decisions by Reddit, such as banning a Trump-related sub-forum and a co-founder admitting to altering user comments.
- Other prominent tech figures, including Paul Graham and Jason Calacanis, supported Ohanian's concerns, questioning the legality and benefit of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.