Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Reddit rolls out changes for under-18s globally

Australia PM tells teens to 'read a book and stop scrolling' as social media ban comes into effect
  • Reddit is implementing new global safety features for users under 18, including stricter chat settings, no sensitive ads, and restricted access to mature content.
  • All Reddit users under 18, regardless of where they live, will encounter the new version of the social media platform.
  • These changes are being introduced as Australia's new law, effective December 10, bans social media access for children under 16.
  • Australian users will now be required to provide their birthdate and undergo an age prediction process, with accounts for those aged 13-15 being suspended.
  • The Australian ban, prompted by concerns over young people's social media access, applies to 10 major platforms and carries significant fines for non-compliance.
