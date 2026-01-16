Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minute-by-minute – how chaos unfolded after ICE agent shot Renee Good

Will the ICE agent who shot Renee Good be charged?
  • New details from 911 calls and incident reports have revealed the chaotic immediate aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal agent in Minneapolis.
  • Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead by federal agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January while protesting immigration forces from her car, an event captured by bystanders.
  • Emergency services arrived to find Good unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds; paramedics performed CPR en route to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
  • Protesters at the scene became hostile, prompting calls for crowd control and the eventual removal of ICE agents, which subsequently led to the crowd calming down.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance defended the agent's actions, accusing Good of 'stalking' and 'domestic terrorism', as the official investigation continues.
