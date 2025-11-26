Badenoch shares clip of Reeves promising not to increase tax
- Rachel Reeves previously vowed that a Labour government would not increase taxes further, according to a resurfaced clip from 4 November 2024.
- In the footage, Reeves stated on Sky News that the government "doesn't need to increase taxes further".
- Kemi Badenoch shared the clip, criticising Reeves and warning that breaking this promise would destroy the government's credibility.
- The Chancellor is expected to announce a raft of tax increases in the Budget on Wednesday, 26 November.
- These anticipated tax hikes are intended to address an estimated £30 billion deficit in public finances.