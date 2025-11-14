Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The theories behind Reeves’ income tax U-turn – and the impact it’s made

Ex bank boss hits out at Rachel Reeves over economic growth
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has reversed plans to raise income tax, despite earlier indications she would break a manifesto pledge.
  • Treasury sources attributed the U-turn to better-than-expected economic data, though some ministers suggested Downing Street interference to protect the Prime Minister.
  • The sudden reversal caused market instability, leading to a spike in government borrowing costs, with 10-year gilts rising to 4.56 per cent.
  • Reeves is now expected to consider a range of smaller taxes, including a gambling tax, bank levy, wealth taxes, or a mansion tax on properties valued at £2m and over.
  • Economists have warned that relying on a 'grab bag' of smaller tax measures could make the tax system more complicated, inefficient, and potentially damaging.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in