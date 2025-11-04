Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reeves looks set to break key Labour manifesto pledge

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out hiking income tax, VAT or National Insurance in Budget
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves warned that "we will all have to contribute" to fixing Britain's public finances, signalling potential tax rises in her upcoming Budget.
  • Reeves indicated a readiness to break Labour's manifesto pledge against raising income tax, personal national insurance, or VAT, stating "each of us must do our bit."
  • She attributed the need for "hard choices" to global issues, including a tariff war and downgraded economic forecasts, as she grapples with a public finance black hole of up to £50bn.
  • Former Treasury minister Jim O’Neill cautioned that income tax increases alone might not suffice, urging broader reforms such as property tax changes and welfare reform.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to significantly downgrade productivity forecasts, further complicating the financial outlook, with Reeves aiming for a larger fiscal buffer.
