Why Rachel Reeves thinks Trump’s tariffs are an opportunity for the UK

Starmer says maintaining relations with US 'in our national interest' despite tariff threats over Greenland
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Peter Kyle are attending the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote the UK as a stable investment destination amidst global uncertainty.
  • Ms Reeves will highlight Britain's stability and growth opportunities, urging businesses and investors to 'choose Britain' in a volatile world.
  • The UK's message comes as Donald Trump threatens new tariffs, including a 10-25% levy on imports from several European countries, linked to demands over the US acquiring Greenland.
  • Business Secretary Peter Kyle acknowledged that while Trump's tariffs are a 'lose-lose' policy, the 'normalisation' of disruption could present opportunities for British exporters.
  • The Greenland crisis is testing the UK-US relationship, with UK ministers having 'frank conversations' with their US counterparts, while warnings suggest Trump's tariffs could impact Britain's GDP.
