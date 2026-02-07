Reform issue statement after ‘concerned neighbour’ letter sparks police complaint
- A Reform UK leaflet distributed for a by-election in Gorton and Denton has been referred to the Electoral Commission and police for potentially breaching election law.
- The leaflet, purportedly from a 'concerned neighbour', lacks a legally required imprint identifying the party responsible for its distribution.
- Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating a complaint, with the Electoral Commission stating that failing to include an imprint in election material is an offence.
- Reform UK stated their original artwork supplied to the printer included the correct imprint, and Hardings Print Solutions Limited, the printer, has taken responsibility for the omission.
- Labour's campaign political lead, Andrew Western MP, criticised Reform, asserting that campaigns are responsible for their materials regardless of printer errors.
