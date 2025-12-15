Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform UK promises major civil service job cuts if elected

Reform UK announce they're making their own tartan, 'to produce scarves, hats and kilts'
  • Reform UK has announced plans to cut 68,500 civil service jobs if the party wins the next general election.
  • The proposal aims to reduce the salary bill by 17 per cent, saving taxpayers £5.2 billion each year.
  • This includes £4 billion in averted salary costs within two years and £1 billion in averted pension contributions.
  • The party also plans to invest an additional £400 million into a £500 million bonus pot to reward "high-performing" civil servants, moving away from what they consider "over-generous" pensions.
  • Danny Kruger, the MP leading the preparations, stated that the cost of civil service redundancies is expected to pay for itself within two years.
