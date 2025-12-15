Reform UK promises major civil service job cuts if elected
- Reform UK has announced plans to cut 68,500 civil service jobs if the party wins the next general election.
- The proposal aims to reduce the salary bill by 17 per cent, saving taxpayers £5.2 billion each year.
- This includes £4 billion in averted salary costs within two years and £1 billion in averted pension contributions.
- The party also plans to invest an additional £400 million into a £500 million bonus pot to reward "high-performing" civil servants, moving away from what they consider "over-generous" pensions.
- Danny Kruger, the MP leading the preparations, stated that the cost of civil service redundancies is expected to pay for itself within two years.