Jenrick to outline Reform plans for OBR and net zero
- Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's new Treasury spokesperson, is set to declare that net zero efforts have become a "distraction" for the Bank of England.
- He will also claim that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has overestimated the economic benefits of low-skilled migration.
- Mr Jenrick plans to reform the OBR rather than abolish it, aiming to introduce greater diversity of opinion and fiscal discipline.
- Reform UK intends to focus the Bank of England solely on keeping inflation low, stripping it of "distractions" like its net zero mandate.
- Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson has criticised Mr Jenrick, citing his "appalling record in government" and Reform UK's "unfunded spending commitments".
